Monday, August 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sylvester Stallone slams 'Rocky' producer for 'Drago' spin off | Read details

Sylvester Stallone slams 'Rocky' producer for 'Drago' spin off | Read details

Sylvester Stallone, who was a part of the "Rocky" film series, claimed that he was denied access to the franchise for 50 years. He now called the announcement of "Drago" "another heartbreaker."

Reported By : PTI Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Published on: August 01, 2022 15:46 IST
image
Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.INSTAGRAM.COM/OFFICIALSLYSTA slyvester stallone fighting in Rocky

Sylvester Stallone, the veteran action hero, has criticized the creation of the spin-off under the boxing drama franchise "Rocky," calling the announcement of "Drago" "another heartbreaker." His remarks came after he criticized Irwin Winkler, the director of the "Creed" movies and the producer of the series, for allegedly depriving him of the franchise's rights for almost 50 years.

Stallone, the star and writer of the Oscar-winning 1976 movie "Rocky", took to Instagram on Saturday to lambast Winkler and his children without taking names. "Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN, PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS SELFISH USELESS CHILDREN are again picking what has left OFF THE BONES of another wonderful character!!! (sic)" the 76-year-old actor wrote about Drago, the character played by Dolph Lundgren in the series.

"Seriously, how do you weasels look in the mirror???" he added.

Earlier this week, MGM Studios announced "Drago", which will focus on Lundgren's Russian boxer of the same name, which he portrayed in 1985's "Rocky IV ", as well as his son Viktor Drago (played by Florian Munteanu), who debuted in "Creed II".

"Creed" series, fronted by Michael B Jordan, is itself a spin-off to Stallone's iconic "Rocky" franchise.

In his post, Stallone also apologized to his fans. "I am sorry to the FANS, I APOLOGIZE to the FANS I never wanted ROCKY to be exploited FOR THIS GREED.# no shame #sad day #Parasite (sic)," he added.

Related Stories
Sylvester Stallone debuts his natural grey hair

Sylvester Stallone debuts his natural grey hair

'Rocky' documentary narrated by Sylvester Stallone to premiere digitally

'Rocky' documentary narrated by Sylvester Stallone to premiere digitally

Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie dies at 98

Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie dies at 98

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad,' confirms James Gunn

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad,' confirms James Gunn

He also posted a message on his social media mentioning Winkler and said, "Return my right, Bloodsuckers"!

Stallone called out Winkler directly in his message again, referring to him as the inexperienced and explorative producer of Rocky and The Creed. 

Meanwhile, the studio is gearing up for the release of "Creed III", which marks Jordan's directorial debut. The film is slated to be released on November 23.

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News