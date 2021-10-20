Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARYANKHANISINNOCENT Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to Aryan Khan's bail rejection by special NDPS court

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were on Wednesday (October 20) denied bail by special NDPS court. They were arrested after NCB raided an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. As per the verdict, the star kid along with other will continue to remain in Arthur Road Jail. Now, several Bollywood celebs including Swara Bhasker, Raees director Rahul Dholakia and others have taken to their social media to express their disappointment over the same.

Swara Bhasker tweeted, ''Stunning abdication of law.. by those charged with upholding the rule of law! #AryanKhanBail #AryanKhan #AryankhanDrugsCase''.

Using hashtag Free Aryan Khan, Rahul Dholakia wrote, ''Outrageous !!! You are saying there is a “possible” connection to his “international” racket based on “WhatsApp” chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a “bust” where he “had nothing” ?And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything?''

Calling Aryan Khan's bail rejection a clear harassment, KRK aka Kamaal R Khan said, "Aryan khan’s bail rejected and it is clear harassment. How can a person remain in jail for more than 20 days, who was not in possession of drugs neither consumed."

Meanwhile, the bail plea order of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and others who are currently lodged in Arthur Road jail was pronounced at special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court. The matter was presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil.

On October 2, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. They arrested Aryan Khan with seven others including Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs.