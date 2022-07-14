Sushmita Sen's relationships: Lalit Modi, Rohman Shawl to Randeep Hooda, actress dated THESE celebs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LALIT MODI Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's fans shocked were left shocked after IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced his relationship with the ex-Miss Universe on Thursday evening. From creating history by winning a Miss Universe title at the age of 19 to becoming a single mother and adopting a daughter at the age of 24, Sushmita Sen has managed to grab headlines several times. Apart from her achievements and victories, what has caught the attention of the people has been her dating life. From Bollywood directors, actors to businessmen, Sushmita has dated a few celebrities before Lalit Modi.

Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl dated each other for a long time before the actress announced her breakup with the 27-year-old model last year. They both often shared loved-up with each other on social media. Rohman also shared a close bond with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SENSushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl

Randeep Hooda

One of the most talked about romances was between Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen. They dated for three years. However, the couple ended their relationship on a bitter note.

Image Source : TWITTER/GUILTYBYTESRandeep Hooda

Ritik Bhasin

Reportedly, Sushmita Sen dated hotelier Ritik Bhasin for four years. The couple made a public appearance together at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception. However, the couple called it quits due to unknown reasons.

Image Source : TWITTERRitik Bhasin

Sanjay Narang

Sushmita Sen also dated Hotelier Sanjay Narang. Their relationship was quite steady and the couple was all set to tie the knot before things got upside down nd the couple called it quits.

Image Source : TWITTERSushmita Sen

Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen started dating when they were filming for the movie, Dastak. Vikram Bhatt was married at that time.

Image Source : TWITTER/@GUILTYBYTESVikram Bhatt

Bunty Sachdev

The talent management company, Cornerstone's head Bunty Sachdev is another man who dated Sushmita Sen. However, they never confirmed their relationship.

Imtiyaz Khatri

Imtiyaz Khatri and Sushmita Sen walked the ramp in Goa and later became friends. Their relationship was never official.

Mudassar Aziz

Mudassar Aziz was the director of Sushmita Sen’s movie, Dulha Mil Gaya. The two had started liking each other and had gradually fallen in love.

Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi on Thursday took to Twitter and made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official.

