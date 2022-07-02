Sushmita Sen REVEALS why she never married: 'Met some interesting men, but...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was at her candid best when she interacted with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India's The Icons. From work projects to adaption and marriage, the two talked about almost everything. The former Miss Universe, who is the mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah, opened up about her decision of not getting married. "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down," the actress said.

"It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch," added Sushmita Sen.

Sushmita revealed that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times 'God saved' her. "I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair," the Aarya actor further said.

Last year, Sushmita Sen announced her break-up with model-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018. She wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains," she wrote. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev heads for divorce

Rajeev Sen, his wife and television actor Charu Asopa are heading towards divorce after three years of togetherness. The problems in their marriage started creeping in within a few days of their marriage. The reports of their separation are not new, the rumours of the couple's divorce have surfaced many times. However, this time Charu Asopa has opened up about her troubled marriage publically and has revealed that she is seeking a divorce from Rajeev. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Ziana in November last year.