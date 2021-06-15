Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PSTHEGONER Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Meetu, Priyanka remember late brother as they share pics from prayer meet

June 14 was observed as Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. His shocking demise shocked the world and has left a void in the lives of his family, fans, and co-stars that is difficult to fill. On Monday, social media got filled with remembrance posts. Even his sisters Priyanka and Meetu took to their respective Instagram handles to share pictures from the prayer meet that was kept in his memory at their Patna home. Along with the pics, they even shared emotional posts depicting how badly they miss their little brother and how their lives aren't the same without him.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, "To put it simply, life without you is not the same. After mom’s departure, we had inspiration to make our lives worthwhile as a tribute to her love. While your absence has rendered it totally devoid of any bearings, mercy or hope. The plethora of emotions that is our constant companion now, ranges from numbness, helplessness, hopelessness to desperation, anguish, agony & rage. Though your physical form no longer graces this earth, you are ever so close & present in each moment of our lives- walking, sleeping, dreaming throbbing in us with every pulse of life. Your presence is now as visceral as it is vital. You truly have become immortal... like forever. And yes, finding myself in this god-forsaken world without you, I suffer from survivor’s guilt.

She even shared a picture of Sushant’s dog Fudge who was also present at his prayer meet. She wrote, "Also, those who are instrumental in your eradication should know it only too well that they have to pay. Law of Karma is law of Energy therefore exact and infallible. And for the first time I have this divine inspiration to pray: For those responsible for this diabolical sin, May the wrath of Shiva (Nature) be upon you all with full force."

Not just her but Sushant's another sister Meetu remembered him on his death anniversary. Her post read, "My Pride, our Pride, Since the past few days grave despair has been brooding in the back of my mind. Last year’s fateful event took all of us by such shock that I have failed to fall back into the normality of everyday life. Many have brutally used you and the majority of them are still doing so. Manipulation is masked by love, selfish motives are hidden behind concern. If only you had people around you who had genuinely cared for you, things would have been so different."

It continued, "I bore the desperation of wanting you back everyday, today the misery was so strong that if the laws that bound us ceased to be, I would have mould your being out of my emotions. I would have given you my existence. When despite all odds we used to get want we wanted for ourselves, you always used to say “Aap kaise kuch bhai kar leti hain na, Ruby di”, I wish those words were true, because I desperately want you back but no matter how much I pray, work or talk, you are not coming back.

Things just don’t feel right without you, everything I come across reminds me of you. It becomes physically impossible to maintain my composure at times. But I will not let my Mom down, and for Her and your sake, I will try to live life with a purpose of evolution. Jaan, all I want you to know is that your name will always shine in all our hearts and I will do everything in my mortal powers to get you Justice."

Apart from them, various celebrities and friends of the actor including-- Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon amongst others shared posts for the actor on Monday.