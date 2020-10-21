Sushant's sister urges to feed the hungry keeping late actor in mind: Best pious way to show support

Image Source : TWITTER/SHWETASINGHKIRT Sushant's sister urges to feed the hungry keeping late actor in mind

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has started another initiative remembering her late brother. She has been very active on social media, gathering support from the fans in the family's battle to get justice and also been trying to fulfill the late actor's wishes and he wrote about in his diary. After urging fans to grow trees and help each other, Shweta took to Twitter to ask the supporters to feed the hungry by keeping Sushant in mind. She began an initiative called #FeedFood4SSROct and urged the fans to join her.

Sharing the details about the same, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "When you feed the hungry, a lot of good karmas get generated. While you are at it, have the intention of #Justice4SSR in your hearts. Let’s #FeedFood4SSROct, one of the best pious ways to show support."

When you feed the hungry, a lot of good karmas get generated. While you are at it, have the intention of #Justice4SSR in your hearts. Let’s #FeedFood4SSROct, one of the best pious ways to show support. pic.twitter.com/A00eYYhp1F — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 20, 2020

Earlier, Shweta had shared that she finds strength in the unity of fans who are supporting the family even after four months of the actor's death. Shweta took to Twitter to share a picture of the late actor merged with the Goddess and prayed for justice. Taking to Twitter, Shweta prayed for justice in the death case of her brother and wrote, "Maa.... pave the road to justice. We all pray to you mother let the truth shine forth.#HelpUsMaaDurga #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput"

Maa.... pave the road to justice. We all pray to you mother let the truth shine forth. 🙏🔱🙏 #HelpUsMaaDurga #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/g7FDVDCPz0 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation. The final forensic report of the AIIMS team has declared that the actor had died by suicide and they ruled out any murder theory. Later, CBI also supported their verdict but the investigation is still underway.

Last week, Sushant's fans were confused as to why Shweta deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. While Shweta had temporarily deactivated her unverified Twitter and verified Instagram accounts, the same were subsequently restored. The late actor's California-based sister also offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans.

"Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them," she wrote.

Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 14, 2020

