Arbaaz Khan defamation case: Adv. Vibhor Anand arrested for dragging actor's name in Sushant death case

Mumbai Police's Cyber ​​Cell arrested Advocate Vibhor Anand from Delhi. He has been arrested for dragging actor Arbaaz Khan's name on social media in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases. Last month, Arbaaz Khan had lodged a complaint in the cyber cell for dragging his name on social media in the death cases. Adv. Vibhor Anand has been brought to Mumbai Crime Branch from Cyber ​​Cell, Delhi.

Arbaaz had filed the case in a civil court in the city, and the court had directed defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants -- namely John Doe / Ashok Kumar -- to withdraw, recall or take down defamatory content published directly or indirectly by any of them.

The defamatory posts stated that the Arbaaz was arrested and taken into unofficial custody by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of the investigation.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and probe into his death case is still going on. After Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control?Bureau (NCB) also joining the investigation.

Earlier this year, Arbaaz had filed a case against "Dabangg" director Abhinav Singh Kashyap, following the latter's accusations that the Khan family had sabotaged his career.

(With inputs from Rajiv Singh)

