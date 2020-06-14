Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput father faints after hearing about actor's suicide, family in shock

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself by the fan. The actor was accompanied by a few friends at the time of his death. In the morning, he locked himself in his room and committed suicide. When he did not open his door, a key maker was called and the house help found him dead. The actor's father, who lives in Patna's Rajiv Nagar colony, has collapsed after hearing about the news of his suicide.

According to India TV reporters in Patna, a huge crowd has gathered at his Patna residence. It is said that the condition of the actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh has deteriorated and he is not in a position to speak. When he received the news of the actor's death on phone, he collapsed. The actor is survived by his father and four elder sisters.

Sushant Singh hailed from Maldiha at Badhra Kothi of Bihar's Purnea district. He participated in a family event the last time he came to his village. People in Patna are still not convinced that Sushant Singh has committed suicide. Just a few months back, he had come to the village of his maternal grandfather in Khagadia district, to participate in a family event.

Sushant Singh's childhood was spent in Patna. A resident of Rajiv Nagar, he was a cricket enthusiast and used to play cricket on the streets with friends Sushant Singh, who has acted in many films like "MS Dhoni, The Untold Story", "Chichhore", had his early studies at St. Cairns High School in Patna. He completed his mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. He also has four sisters.

Lakshmi Devi, who is the caretaker of Sushant Singh's Patna residence, said that Sushant had called his father a few days ago and said that he will come to Patna and will take him for a walk on the hill somewhere. "But he did not come, instead the news of his death came," she said.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

