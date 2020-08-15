Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shares bank statements after reports claim actor aid her EMI

Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat.

New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2020 6:45 IST
Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat.

"Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say," Ankita wrote on her verified Twitter account in the early hours of Saturday, sharing copies of her bank statements from January 2019 to March 2020.

Ankita's tweet have come hours after a report in indiatoday.in claimed that Sushant was paying instalments worth Rs 4.5 crore for a flat in Malad, where Ankita "allegedly" resides. The report stated that they have received this piece of information from sources at Enforcement Directorate (ED). The report emerged on Friday evening and Ankita tweeted denying the same just a few minutes after midnight.

In continuation 🙏🏻

Meanwhile, the ED on Friday questioned the personal staff of Sushant Singh Rajput, including his servant, in connection with the money laundering case it is probing in the matter. According to top ED officials, the agency recorded the statements of Pankaj Dubey, Rajat Mewati and Dipesh Sawant under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

 

