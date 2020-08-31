Monday, August 31, 2020
     
  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI to question Sushant's sister Meetu Singh today
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI to question Sushant's sister Meetu Singh today

On Sunday, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the CBI and was grilled for eight hours on issues including the medical treatment and medicines administered to Sushant Singh Rajput and mention of drugs in her chats. On Monday, she has been summoned again as her answers were said to be "not satisfactory". Also, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) today at 11 am.

Updated on: August 31, 2020 10:12 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's death is still a mystery for his fans, friends and family. Several agencies like CBI, ED and NCB are investigating the various angles that can be the cause of the death. The late actor's family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation daily. On Sunday, the actress appeared before the CBI and was grilled for eight hours on issues including the medical treatment and medicines administered to Sushant and mention of drugs in her chats. On Monday, she has been summoned again as her answers were said to be "not satisfactory". The Jalebi actress is being quizzed by CBI's Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad.

On the other hand, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya has also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Arya's name figured in deleted WhatsApp chats of actress Rhea Chakraborty that ED retrieved. Gaurav arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to join the probe in the alleged drugs and money laundering angle and will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at 11 am today. Later, he is also likely to be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams.

While Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned in the alleged drugs angle by NCB, the team will decide today when to ask the actress and others to appear for interrogation. 

Meanwhile, Sushant's family is leaving no stone unturned to ask for justice for the late actor. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been very active on social media and has been demanding that the truth shall come out. She has also tweeted that Rhea and others should be arrested after their WhatsApp chats have come into the light. She herself had leaked a few screenshots of the chats in which Rhea along with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani and others can be seen talking about 'doobie' and 'blueberry kush'

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

  • Aug 31, 2020 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's farmhouse manager Raees denies that actor used to take drugs

    While Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was in depression and was taking drugs long before she entered his life, the late actor's farmhouse manager Raees has revealed that he never saw the actor in depression or taking drugs. He shared that the actor was feeling unwell after his return from the Europe trip but he used to read books and keep himself busy.

  • Aug 31, 2020 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    CBI to question Sushant's sister Meetu Singh today

    Meetu Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has now been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning. She was the only family member present at the actor's Bandra apartment after he was allegedly found hanging. Also, she stayed with SSR from June 8 to June 12. Her sister Priyanka is likely to accompany her for CBI interrogation.

  • Aug 31, 2020 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant Van in London

    Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Sushant Singh Rajput, shared pictures of a van with the actor's pictures on it sent to her by a fan. The pictures of the van are from London.

  • Aug 31, 2020 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya to appear before ED today

    Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya - whose name figured in WhatsApp chats of actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to join the probe in the alleged drugs and money laundering angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. He will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday morning at 11 am.

  • Aug 31, 2020 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik to be questioned again

    Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI's Special Investigation Team for eight hours on Sunday, on issues including the medical treatment and medicines administered to Sushant Singh Rajput and mention of drugs in her chats. The actress is likely to be questioned again on Monday as her answers were "not satisfactory".

X