Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI to question Sushant's sister Meetu Singh today

Rhea Chakraborty summoned again by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is still a mystery for his fans, friends and family. Several agencies like CBI, ED and NCB are investigating the various angles that can be the cause of the death. The late actor's family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation daily. On Sunday, the actress appeared before the CBI and was grilled for eight hours on issues including the medical treatment and medicines administered to Sushant and mention of drugs in her chats. On Monday, she has been summoned again as her answers were said to be "not satisfactory". The Jalebi actress is being quizzed by CBI's Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad.

On the other hand, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya has also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Arya's name figured in deleted WhatsApp chats of actress Rhea Chakraborty that ED retrieved. Gaurav arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to join the probe in the alleged drugs and money laundering angle and will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at 11 am today. Later, he is also likely to be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams.

While Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned in the alleged drugs angle by NCB, the team will decide today when to ask the actress and others to appear for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family is leaving no stone unturned to ask for justice for the late actor. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been very active on social media and has been demanding that the truth shall come out. She has also tweeted that Rhea and others should be arrested after their WhatsApp chats have come into the light. She herself had leaked a few screenshots of the chats in which Rhea along with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani and others can be seen talking about 'doobie' and 'blueberry kush'

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

