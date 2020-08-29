Image Source : INSTAGRAM EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sushant's 2018 Thailand trip with Sara Ali Khan quashes claustrophobia claims by Rhea

After actress Rhea Chakraborty claimed that her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was claustrophobic and used to take medicine before traveling in a flight, close friends of the actor came forward to rubbish the news. Earlier, Sushant's ex-girlfriend shared a video stating that the late actor always wanted to fly, now another close friend of him has shared a video with IndiaTV from Sushant's 2018 Thailand trip with his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan.

A close friend of Sushant shared that in 2018, Sushant had planned a trip to Bangkok for Sara Ali Khan as they were said to be dating at that time. The actor had also hired a private plane for the trip and stayed at a luxurious island hotel in Bangkok. The video shows Sushant excitedly exploring the plane. On that trip, along with Sushant and Sara, the late actor's friends Kushal Zaveri, Abbas, Sabir Ahmed and Mushtaq were also present. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant worked together in the movie 'Kedarnath' and started dating. Check out the video here-

The video has quashed all claims of Rhea Chakraborty that the actor was claustrophobic. Also, the medicine that she named that Sushant used to consume before boarding a flight is used to keep someone awake during long hours of work or any other activity.

On a related note, Sushant's friend Samuel Haopkin shared a post on Instagram and revealed that the two actors were dating. He wrote, "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable... So pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships."

Talking about how much respect Sara had for Sushant's friends, family and even his staff, Samuel added: "Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's life...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the CBI again on Saturday. The actress arrived for interrogation at 1:30 pm.

