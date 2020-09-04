Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB team raids Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda's house

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Investigation Updates

NCB conducts house search at Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda's residence

In the latest turn of events, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted the house search at actress Rhea Chakarborty's residence after brother Showik Chakraborty's name surfaced in drugs nexus in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The NCB also conducted search at Samuel Miranda's residence as provided under NDPS Act. On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has widened his approach to investigate the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After the main accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family, CBI interrogated Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd CEO Bunty Sajdeh and others on Thursday. Rhea's father was questioned for over five hours about his daughter's relations with Sushant and the actor's family. He was also asked about their break-up on June 8 and Rhea consecutively blocking the actor's mobile number.

Besides, the CBI also queried him about the late actor's financial investment plans, especially after a video clip of Sushant and the Chakrabortys surfaced, where the late actor is found talking about quitting acting and starting some new thing in his life. On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty after his name surfaced in connection to drugs.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family has been demanding justice for the late actor through their social media campaigns. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti is very active on Twitter and keeps treating fans with old pictures and videos of the late actor. She recently shared how she flew don to India from the US to watch Sushant's film Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story with the family in a theater.

