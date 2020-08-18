Tuesday, August 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput's old dancing video goes viral, ED to question Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah today | UPDATES
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput's old dancing video goes viral, ED to question Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah today | UPDATES

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the matter as a money laundering case in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea Chakraborty's CA Ritesh Shah was summoned by ED on Monday but he did not appear before them. He is likely to come today to record his statements once again, according to ED officials.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2020 7:02 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates
Image Source : TWITTER/@SHUBHAM1110111

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been demanding CBI probe into the actor's death investigation. While the Supreme Court decision is yet to come, CBI has begun recording statements of the family members. They have also written to the Mumbai Police to handover Sushant's mobile phone for investigation. CBI will look into the late actor's call and message details and will investigate the deleted data as well. 

On the other hand, Sushant's family has been trying day and night to know the truth behind the actor's death. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday expressed the helplessness they feel at times, but then encourage themselves by looking at the global support they have been receiving in the fight. She tweeted, "There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied! #JusticeForSushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus"

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the matter as a money laundering case in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea Chakraborty's CA Ritesh Shah was summoned by ED on Monday but he did not appear before them. He is likely to come today to record his statements once again, according to ED officials. Furthermore, they said that few more people will be called this week apart from Ritesh Shah in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates | LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 18, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty CA Ritesh Shah was summoned by ED on Monday but he did not appear before them. He is likely to come today to record his statements once again, according to ED officials. Furthermore, they said that few more people will be called this week apart from Ritesh Shah in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

    (Reported by Dinesh Maurya)

  • Aug 18, 2020 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant Singh Rajput dances to Madhuri Dixit's song 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' in old video

    An adorable video of Sushant Singh Rajput grooving to Madhuri Dixit's song 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' has surfaced the internet. Check out the video here:

  • Aug 18, 2020 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    SSR's family's lawyer: Request media not to reveal crucial information

    "I request all media outlets not to divulge crucial information in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. And the CBI should go full throttle in this matter," said Vikas Singh.

    He added, "In this case, it is very important for the CBI to do the investigation as soon as possible and I am very surprised...why is the Supreme Court taking so much time in this case? Because if the case is pending in the Supreme Court, then the Supreme Court should have given a clear order as long as the case is pending."

    "There is neither a return order nor any oral order with CBI today. Today, there is only one agency of CBI, which is investigating and no other agency is investigating the case as of now. I think the CBI should take this investigation on a very fast pace because if it is delayed...if any of our evidence gets spoiled or erased, the family will be harmed somewhere and they won't be able to get justice," said Singh.

    (ANI)

  • Aug 18, 2020 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister says, "At no cost justice can be denied!"

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been actively demanding support and justice for the late actor on social media. On Monday, she expressed how at times the family feels helpless but they are not ready to give up without knowing the truth behind Sushant's death. She tweeted, "There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied! #JusticeForSushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus"

Top News

Latest News

X