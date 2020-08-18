Sushant Singh Rajput's old dancing video goes viral, ED to question Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah today | UPDATES

Image Source : TWITTER/@SHUBHAM1110111 Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been demanding CBI probe into the actor's death investigation. While the Supreme Court decision is yet to come, CBI has begun recording statements of the family members. They have also written to the Mumbai Police to handover Sushant's mobile phone for investigation. CBI will look into the late actor's call and message details and will investigate the deleted data as well.

On the other hand, Sushant's family has been trying day and night to know the truth behind the actor's death. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday expressed the helplessness they feel at times, but then encourage themselves by looking at the global support they have been receiving in the fight. She tweeted, "There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied! #JusticeForSushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus"

There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied! #JusticeForSushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 17, 2020

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the matter as a money laundering case in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea Chakraborty's CA Ritesh Shah was summoned by ED on Monday but he did not appear before them. He is likely to come today to record his statements once again, according to ED officials. Furthermore, they said that few more people will be called this week apart from Ritesh Shah in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

