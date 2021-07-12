Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HRITHIKROSHAN Super 30 Turns 2: Hrithik Roshan shares BTS video singing Jadoo in Bihari accent | WATCH

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is known not just for his screen presence or dance skills but also for his singing skills. Every now and then, he treats fans with a unique post on social media leaving everyone excited. Yet again, he brightened up our day through a throwback BTS video shot during his 'Super 30' days. The 47-year-old, in the same, can be seen crooning the song Jadoo from his 2003 release Koi Mil Gaya. But what caught everyone's attention was the unique twist he gave to the video where he used Anand Kumar's Bihari accent. For those unversed, Vikas Bahl directorial film has completed two years of its release today.

The above-mentioned video was shared by the actor on Instagram with a caption reading, "Super 30. Memories." Check it out here:

As soon as it was shared, the clip caught the attention of not just his fans but also industry friends including Dia Mirza and hairstylist Aalim Hakim who poured in their love in the comments section. A lot of fans commented, "Wow You still got the same aura as before sir," "Super duper bro," and "Fab dancer fab actor and also fab singer !!"

Well, this is not the first time that he has shared any singing video of himself as previously internet got amazed with his voice when he sang 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' at a New Year's party organised by his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik is these days grabbing the limelight for his interesting line-up of films. He is all set to feature together in the movie 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, which is being touted as India's first aerial action franchise. He will also star in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan. The movie will be directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.

Hrithik has the installment of the superhero film 'Krrish 4' in the pipeline.