Sunil Grover flaunts his juice-making skills amid TKSS return rumours | WATCH

Sunil Grover flaunts his juice-making skills amid TKSS return rumors | WATCH

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sunil Grover aka Gutthi was recently seen flaunting his juice-making skills. The Tandav actor took his Instagrama and shared a video where he turns vendor and is selling some fresh orange juice. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he jokingly wrote, "Apni darling ko yeh juice pilao. (make your darling drink this juice)".

Sunil looked dapper sporting a clean-shaven look. He can be seen donning an oversized denim jacket over a white t-shirt and black pants.

Netizens and mony popular celebrities reacted to Sunil's video. Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "Yaaaaar tussssi kamaal ho. Love the expressions and the body language." Actress Gauahar Khan also wrote, "Hahahahahhaha ure toooooo funny .. style toh dekho".

Suni won many hearts due to her steller acting skills in Amazon Original Series Tandav. Fans were eagerly awaiting the actor's return on screen and undeniable the actor created magic with his stupendous performance. There have been rumours that Sunil is going to make his comback to the cpomedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

According to the reports in TOI, Sunil Grover's close people have confirmed that he is NOT returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. While it was said that the producers have tried to mend things between the two comedians and bring them back on the stage together, Grover hasn't received any call. Recently, Sunil Grover was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's web series Tandav and his role was much applauded by the viewers. The actor had earlier claimed that he is looking forward to doing more roles in films and his focus lies there only.

Previously when Sunil made an exit from the show, Kapil in an interview said, "All I can say is, he (Sunil) should have never left our show, we were all part of the success of our show. Sunil has been around trying to find his bearings in the entertainment industry. He's my senior. I've the highest regard for his talents. And I am not the kind to feel threatened or competitive about anyone.In fact, I go out of my way to ensure every member of my team has a chance to take the stage, so I can relax. Sunil must have been provoked into leaving by people around him."