Suniel Shetty's flashback Friday post flaunting biceps will make you gaga over his young days

Flashback Friday! Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from his early acting days. The actor, whose fans adore him for his fitness and healthy lifestyle, uploaded a stunning throwback picture where he is seen flexing muscles. A young Suniel is seen posing in a sleevless jacket, showing off his well-built biceps. Not the photo, but it was Suniel's caption that stole the show. "Bicep dikhane ke liye kuch bhi karega' days," the actor wrote, with a bicep emoji.

Suniel is quite regular in giving fans fitness and style goals with social media photoshoots. Earlier, he shared a picture posing at the beach as he crawls for a shot. Along with the throwback, he posed a question on his Instagram handle, which left his followers in splits. In the picture, Suniel was seen wearing just a pair of denim and sunglasses. Suniel captioned the picture as "What the hell was I thinking?"

On the professional front, Suniel was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta' s film "Mumbai Saga". The film, which had a theatrical release, starred John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar and Mahesh Manjrekar. He was recently starred in Telugu film "Mosagallu".

Meanwhile, Suniels son Ahaan Shetty is all set to make his big Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the film 'Tadap.' Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the first poster of the film was shared by none other than Suniel Shetty's dear friend and actor Akshay Kumar. He took to Twitter and announced Ahaan's entry in the industry through the image of his poster.

Reportedly, Tadap will also feature--Suniel Shetty, Sikander Kher and Amit Sadh among others.

