Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANAKHAN2 Suhana Khan slays as she poses for a mirror selfie with cousin Alia Chhiba

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan can be seen slaying in a grey dress as she poses for a mirror selfie with her cousin Alia chhiba. She shared the picture on her Instagram story, wherein the duo could be seen dressed up colour co-ordinated grey outfits.

In the picture, Suhana's cousin Alia can be seen donning a grey-coloured zebra print attire paired with a lot of accessories.

The star kid, is currently in United Arab Emirates for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020. Recently, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram in braids, writing: “the stresss!! since ‘08 @kkriders.” The post had another picture, a throwback, from 2008, where she could be seen giving a kiss on her father’s cheek and supporting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

Soon, the post was flooded with heart emojis. Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor wrote: “Love”. While Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavna and Fashion Designer Seema Khan dropped many heart emojis on Suhana's photo.

"Ur so stunning," commented a fan. Another said "you are the most beautiful."

Liking the braids, a user wrote "omggg braids so cute."

A few days back, Suhana shared a beautiful picture of herself wherein she could be seen wearing a printed blue-shaded midi dress with a funny caption that reads, "Gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it."

