Suhana Khan slays as she poses for a mirror selfie with cousin Alia Chhiba

Suhana Khan can be seen slaying in a grey dress as she poses for a mirror selfie with her cousin Alia chhiba.

New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2020 12:53 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan can be seen slaying in a grey dress as she poses for a mirror selfie with her cousin Alia chhiba. She shared the picture on her Instagram story, wherein the duo could be seen dressed up colour co-ordinated grey outfits. 

In the picture, Suhana's cousin Alia can be seen donning a grey-coloured zebra print attire paired with a lot of accessories.

The star kid, is currently in United Arab Emirates for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020. Recently, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram in braids, writing: “the stresss!! since ‘08 @kkriders.” The post had another picture, a throwback, from 2008, where she could be seen giving a kiss on her father’s cheek and supporting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

View this post on Instagram

the stresss🤭!! since '08 💜@kkriders

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Soon, the post was flooded with heart emojis. Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor wrote: “Love”. While Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavna and Fashion Designer Seema Khan dropped many heart emojis on Suhana's photo. 

"Ur so stunning," commented a fan. Another said "you are the most beautiful."

Liking the braids, a user wrote "omggg braids so cute."

A few days back, Suhana shared a beautiful picture of herself wherein she could be seen wearing a printed blue-shaded midi dress with a funny caption that reads, "Gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it." 

