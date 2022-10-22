Saturday, October 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan look bold in gold at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash | Inside PICS

Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan look bold in gold at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash | Inside PICS

Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgan looked bold and beautiful as they arrived for Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash. While SRK and Gauri's daughter was accompanied by her brother Aryan Khan, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter arrived with her friends. See inside pics from Bollywood Diwali party.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2022 10:19 IST
Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn

Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan raised the temperatures as they attended Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party. on Friday night, the actress hosted a grand Diwali celebration at her house in Mumbai and popular faces of B-town lined up in their best traditional outfits for some fun and festivities. The two star kids who caught the most attention were Suhana and Nysa. The two looked beautiful and bold as they arrived in their golden ensembles.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa was at the Bollywood Diwali party with her friends. For the occasion, she opted for a strappy gold-coloured embellished blouse which she teamed with a glittery lehenga and matching dupatta. Going light on the jewellery, Nysa drew attention to the intricate neckline of the blouse by ditching an elaborate neckpiece. She chose statement earrings instead. On the makeup front, she went for a no-make look with a nude lip shade and heavy mascara. She kept her hair open and looked gorgeous, to say the least. 

Suhana, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan gleamed in a shade of gold. She was accompanied by her brother Aryan Khan. For the festive occasion, the star kid who will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Archies was seen in a stunning saree. The heavy sequinned saree in gold was teamed with a plunging v-neck blouse. Opting for a retro-styled bun, Suhana wore emerald jewels. Like Nysa, she also chose a no makeup look. 

Apart from Nysa and Suhana, newlywed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao arrived at the Diwali bash along with his wife Patralekha. Rajkummar and Patralekha were seen twinning in purple ethnic attires. The ‘Hit’ actor opted for a purple and white kurta pyjama, whereas Patralekha donned a purple saree. 

Also spotted was Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani.

Related Stories
Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's foray into films: 'We all have something unique'

Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's foray into films: 'We all have something unique'

Shah Rukh Khan suffers ‘big time FOMO’ after Aryan, Suhana & Abram's recent pic. Describe them THIS

Shah Rukh Khan suffers ‘big time FOMO’ after Aryan, Suhana & Abram's recent pic. Describe them THIS

Gauri Khan confirms Koffee With Karan S7 appearance; is she coming with Suhana and SRK? Find out

Gauri Khan confirms Koffee With Karan S7 appearance; is she coming with Suhana and SRK? Find out

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12: Gauri Khan has best dating advice for Suhana; Shah Rukh joins too but...

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12: Gauri Khan has best dating advice for Suhana; Shah Rukh joins too but...

Are Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan strict parents? Suhana Khan's answer will leave you in splits

Are Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan strict parents? Suhana Khan's answer will leave you in splits

SRK's kids Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan make for a cool brother-sister duo as they attend Maja Ma screen

SRK's kids Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan make for a cool brother-sister duo as they attend Maja Ma screen

Not just the guests but the host too looked stunning as ever. The ‘Badhaai Do’ actor was spotted with her sister Samiksha Pednekar outside her residence. The sisters struck many poses in front of the paps. Samiksha opted for a beautiful silver lehenga.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News