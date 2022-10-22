Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan look bold in gold at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash | Inside PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn

Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan raised the temperatures as they attended Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party. on Friday night, the actress hosted a grand Diwali celebration at her house in Mumbai and popular faces of B-town lined up in their best traditional outfits for some fun and festivities. The two star kids who caught the most attention were Suhana and Nysa. The two looked beautiful and bold as they arrived in their golden ensembles.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa was at the Bollywood Diwali party with her friends. For the occasion, she opted for a strappy gold-coloured embellished blouse which she teamed with a glittery lehenga and matching dupatta. Going light on the jewellery, Nysa drew attention to the intricate neckline of the blouse by ditching an elaborate neckpiece. She chose statement earrings instead. On the makeup front, she went for a no-make look with a nude lip shade and heavy mascara. She kept her hair open and looked gorgeous, to say the least.

Suhana, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan gleamed in a shade of gold. She was accompanied by her brother Aryan Khan. For the festive occasion, the star kid who will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Archies was seen in a stunning saree. The heavy sequinned saree in gold was teamed with a plunging v-neck blouse. Opting for a retro-styled bun, Suhana wore emerald jewels. Like Nysa, she also chose a no makeup look.

Apart from Nysa and Suhana, newlywed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao arrived at the Diwali bash along with his wife Patralekha. Rajkummar and Patralekha were seen twinning in purple ethnic attires. The ‘Hit’ actor opted for a purple and white kurta pyjama, whereas Patralekha donned a purple saree.

Also spotted was Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani.

Not just the guests but the host too looked stunning as ever. The ‘Badhaai Do’ actor was spotted with her sister Samiksha Pednekar outside her residence. The sisters struck many poses in front of the paps. Samiksha opted for a beautiful silver lehenga.

Latest Entertainment News