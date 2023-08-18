SS Rajamouli shares about Magadheera-Baahubali connection to THIS stunning place

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SS RAJAMOULI SS Rajamouli with his wife at Pulpit Rock

Baahubali franchise and Magadheera have been SS Rajamouli's career's best. Cut to 2023, the ace filmmaker won hearts with his film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Currently, Rajamouli is in Norway with his wife for work. For those unversed, Baahubali-1 is slated for a show at Stavanger Opera House by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra.

Rajamouli jetted off to Norway to attend the show. Ahead of the event, he treated his fans with a lesser-known fact that has both Baahubali and Magadheera connections. He visited the iconic Pulpit Rock with his wife and shared some jaw-dropping pictures of the spot. He wrote, "Saw the images of this Pulpit Rock while researching for Magadheera. Wanting to come here since then. Thanks to Baahubali's film in concert in Stavenger, finally it happened."

Check out SS Rajamouli's Instagram post:

On Thursday, SS Rajamouli shared a picture after the screening of Baahubali: The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He captioned the picture, "Can’t forget the magical screening of #Baahubali: The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is still stuck in my eyes. And now we are excited for another splendid Film in Concert screening of Baahubali-1 in Norway at Stavanger Opera House on August 18th, featuring a performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra."

Take a look:

On the professional front, SS Rajamouli's film RRR bagged the Academy Awards this year for Best Original Song. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles and Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles, the film became the highest-opener of the Indian Film Industry in 2023.

Meanwhile, Palak Muchhal recently paid tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at the Royal Albert Hall. The orchestra recreated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's theme song and left fans stunned.

