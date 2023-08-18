Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav meets Haryana CM at his residence, see picture

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CM KHATTAR Elvish Yadav at CM Khattar's residence

With vibrant personalities, Bigg Boss OTT 2 became one of the most popular and most-watched shows on JioCinema this year. The show started on June 17 and declared its winner, Elvish Yadav, on August 14. The YouTuber scripted history and became the first wild card contestant ever to win the reality show. Post the show, Yadav met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence.

On Friday, CM Khattar took to Twitter, now X, and shared a picture of him with Elvish Yadav. He wrote, "The dominance of Haryanvis continues in every field. Met the winner @ElvishYadav of Bigg Boss OTT-2 today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's residence).

Hearty congratulations to her for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Elvish Yadav was pitted against Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani in the grand finale who ended up as first and second runner up respectively. While Malhan was in the house since the beginning of the show, Yadav entered the BB OTT 2 house as a wild card contestant along with Aashika Bhatia.

On the journey front, Yadav garnered a massive fan following with his stint and one-liners in the show. He locked horns with co-contestants Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Dhurve multiple times. On the other hand, he also bonded with Pooja Bhatt who guided him on several occasions. His friendship with Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan also received plaudits.

But winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy was not easy for Elvish Yadav. He faced Salman Khan's wrath over his use of expletives on Bebika Dhurve. A video call with his mother right after the incident left him teary-eyed which touched the audience's hearts. Besides his stint, Yadav is synonymous with the word 'Systummm' that landed him on the Times Square billboard in New York.

