Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza sizzle in black for Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash | Photos, Videos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza arrive for Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra's wedding

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra married on January 27 in an intimate ceremony attended by their family. Hours later, the couple hosted a wedding celebration for their friends. Interestingly, Masaba's biological father Vivian Richards also flew down from the Caribbean to attend the wedding. Along with him, Neena Gupta, as well as her husband Vivek Mehra, Satyadeep's mother and sister attended the party. Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Dia Mirza and Konkona Sen Sharma, among others also joined the wedding bash.

Placing her fashion's best foot forward, Sonam Kapoor chose an ethnic black-and-white attire for Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep's wedding event. She completed her look with a pearl choker and statement earrings. On the other hand, Dia Mirza arrived in a printed golden and black gown. She along with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi posed for photos outside the party venue.

Konkana looked beautiful in black dress. She arrived with actors Amol Parashar and Sandhya Mridul. Take a look:

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANICelebs at Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra's wedding

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANICelebs at Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra's wedding

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANICelebs at Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra's wedding

Masaba Gupta married her co-star Satyadeep Misra on Friday. The duo met on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba and fell in love. Sharing a beautiful family picture of her whole family together, Masaba Gupta wrote, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family... Everything from here on is just bonus."

Sharing her first photos with Satyadeep Misra as husband and wife on Instagram, Masaba wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

In another post, Masaba gave details of her barfi pink lehenga. She revealed that he lehenga was part of her bridal line called 'Shringar'. She said, "In the @houseofmasaba Barfi Pink ‘paan-Patti’ lehenga paired with two dupattas - one in a Lime Green Wallflower Print dupatta with a sequinned border & the other with ‘open hearts’ embellished on it in rani pink."

Meanwhile, Masaba is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She made her onscreen debut with 'Masaba Masaba' and was also seen in 'Modern Love Mumbai'. Satyadeep made his debut in acting in 2011 with 'No One Killed Jessica'. His latest big screen outing was as a senior inspector in 'Vikram Vedha' and as a spy in the web series 'Mukhbir'.

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding party: Friends and family arrive in style

ALSO READ: Salman Khan-Abdu Rozik along with Sohail & Arpita attend politician Rahul Narain Kanal's wedding

Latest Entertainment News