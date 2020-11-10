Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOORFC Sonam Kapoor completes 13 years in Bollywood, pens heartfelt note with throwback Saawariya pic

Actress Sonam Kapoor marked her debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor and had won over the viewers with her beauty and elegance. On Monday, the film clocked 13 years and the diva reflected on her journey in Bollywood. She took to Instagram to share a picture from her initial photo-shoots for the film. The picture that features Sonam with actor Ranbir Kapoor sees the duo decked in the 'Saawariya' attire. Sonam captioned the post with a note thanking India for appreciating her work throughout the course of 13 years. The film had also marked the debut of Ranbir in the world of cinema.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "13 years ago I debuted with Saawariya. Each and every moment in this industry has been a blessing. The good bad and ugly has all been intensely cinematic. Thank you India and thank you to each and every filmmaker who believed in me. I’ve been blessed to have worked with the best who’ve pushed me to give my best. ( This image is also my first photo shoot ever, shot by the incredible @patrickdemarchelier for @vogueindia."

Later, the actress shared another video of her best roles in films with a heartfelt post and said that she has re-entered her teens remembering those moments and being on the shoot sets for 13 years. Sonam wrote, "I have re-entered my teens, you guys! Thirteen years of being on set, playing various characters, sinking my teeth into complex roles, doing press junkets, attending parties, winning awards, working with some of the most prolific people in the industry -- this journey has been one of the most gratifying, fruitful and beautiful ones that I’ve taken.

I want to take this moment to thank all my directors, producers, crewmates, colleagues and most of all, my fans, for being as supportive, excited and happy for me. From Saawariya to Blind, over the years, nothing has changed for me. Beyond grateful for this life, opportunity and love! Love you guys!"

On Monday, Sonam also wished brother Harsh varrdhan Kapoor. Sharing a few precious moments of the actor with father Anil Kapoor and herself along with a video, she wrote, "Happy happy 30th Birthday my darling @harshvarrdhankapoor , you are the apple of my eye and you know it.. I don’t know if it’s a good thing. You deserve the world and more. Love you lots #akvsak #scorpioseason #scorpio (also I’m so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together"

Currently, Sonam is holidaying in Dubai with her husband Anand Ahuja and her family. She was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor oppsoite South superstar Salmaan Dulquer. The film did not manage to woo in numbers at the box office.

