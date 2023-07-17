Sonam Kapoor attends Wimbledon with Anand Ahuja, Nick Jonas arrives in style with Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR/NICK JONAS Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja; Nick Jonas and Madhu chopra

Like every year, many celebrities arrived at the All England Club in London for the 2023 Wimbledon finals, who put their best fashion foot forward. Joining the league of stars were Sonam Kapoor, who never fails to impress fans with her sartorial choices. She attended Wimbledon Final 2023 with her husband Anand Ahuja. On the other hand, Nick Jonas arrived at the sports event with Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra.

Before going for the match, Sonam Kapoor treated fans with her full look on her Insta feed. She wore a fully checkered trench by Burberry and paired it with matching tights, black heels, a handbag and sunnies for a royal courtside look. She had her hair tied into a sleek bun with a middle parting and rounded off her look with red lips. Sharing all the details of her look, Sonam wrote, "On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can't forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward." She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

After watching Wimbledon Women’s final on Saturday, with his wife Priyanka Chopra, singer Nick Jonas attended the Wimbledon Men’s final with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra. Nick looked dapper in an ivory suit, with a black tie and checkered shirt and Madhu walked behind him in mini skirt, a red top and a white blazer. She was accessorised in pearls, black sunnies and comfy white sneakers.

Apart from them, many celebrities marked their presence at the All England Club in London for the 2023 Wimbledon finals. American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande was spotted sitting with ‘Bridgerton’ actor Jonathan Bailey and ‘Spider Man’ actor Andrew Garfield. ‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig can be seen enjoying the finals with his wife and ‘Black Widow’ actor Rachel Weisz.

The couple looked stylish in their outfits. Brad Pitt who is busy gearing for his upcoming Formula- One car racing film was also snapped at the match. Wolverine a.k.a Hugh Jackman decked up suit was seen busy concentrating on Wimbledon final.

