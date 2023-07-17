Karan Johar drops Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's hilarious bloopers from RRKPK's 'What Jhumka’ song

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's BTS video stills

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is much-awaited by fans. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film marks the return of Karan as director after seven years. After the trailer release, the makers continue to tease fans by sharing BTS videos while filming. Now, the filmmaker shared the bloopers of 'What Jhumka' song shoot from romantic-comedy film. Taking to Instagram, Karan posted the fun BTS video. Sharing it, he wrote, "Jhumkas, thumkas, laughs, bloopers and so much more - all right here!!!#WhatJhumka song is out now so show us your moves too!!!"

In the video, Ranveer is seen spreading his energy on the sets and having fun banter with Alia and Karan. But what caught our attention was Alia’s laughter at Ranveer's antics.

Recently, the makers unveiled the second track of the film ‘What Jhumka’, which has extravagant sets, background dancers, and catchy lyrics. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features Ranveer and Alia. The dance number seems to be recreated on the lines of Asha Bhosle’s hit song 'Jhoomka Gira Re.'

About Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s 25 years in the film industry. The film starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, is scheduled to release in the theatres on July 28. The first song from the movie Tum Kya Mile was released recently and became a hit among the audience. It is a romantic song that features Ranveer and Alia romancing in picturesque Kashmir.

The trailer showcased Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa with Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan among his family members and Alia as Rani Chatterjee with Shabana Azmi as her grandmother. They are shown as coming from very different backgrounds, with Ranveer coming across as a rich man who doesn’t even know that West Bengal is not in the West but in the East. Alia is shown to be coming from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above everything else. They swap their places and decide to live with each other families to impress them.

