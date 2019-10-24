Soha Ali Khan treats BFF Neha Dhupia with special sweets for Diwali

Bollywood besties Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan are in the mood to treat their sweet tooth when they get together ahead of Diwali for a festive feast. "Diwali is a beautiful festival and every year we celebrate this occasion with our near and dear ones," Soha, 41, told IANS. Actresses Neha and Soha are known to celebrate life's important moments together, from birthdays to dinner parties.
On Thursday, Soha posted on Instagram a special, nutritious recipe of carrot kheer that she prepared for Neha, who usually avoids too many calories.
"Everyone indulges during Diwali. No one can escape the grandeur of the festival -- be it the celebrations or the feasts. But I like adding a healthy twist to my food during the festival as well," she explained.
Since its Diwali season, I wanted to do something special for @nehadhupia. Apart from being a beautiful and hardworking woman and a doting and loving mother, I’ve always known that she is also a big fan of Indian sweet dishes. And while I don’t cook often (if at all!), I wanted to make her feel special and prepare something which was not only delicious but also nutritious. So to celebrate the most indulgent time of the year, I turned to the perfect recipe from @quaker_india and prepared this scrumptious bowl of Oats and Carrot Kheer for her! I can’t wait to see how she likes it! #QuakerOats #QuakerDiwali #DiwaliEssentials
Dressed in ethnic attire, Neha was seen thanking Soha on social media, for letting her indulge without guilt.
"I generally follow a simple diet and fitness regime. I eat a lot of good quality carbohydrates, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables. But everyone tends to indulge a bit during the festive time, and it's the same with me. However, I try to make it as healthy as possible," Neha, 39, shared with IANS.
Neha and Soha are mothers to young daughters, which gives Diwali a new meaning to both actresses.
@sakpataudi you have made my day! Diwali has always been one of my favorite festivals, especially because I truly relish decadent sweets and mouth-watering festive dishes. But I often end up feeling a little guilty afterwards. I’m so touched that you prepared this delightful and nutritious Kheer with #QuakerOats specially for me! This amazing gesture of yours just shows how well you know me and I’m so grateful to have a friend like you in my life! I cannot thank you enough for this yummy bowl of magic! @quaker_india #QuakerDiwali #DiwaliEssentials
Soha likes to dress up her little one Inaaya, and she says she will explain to her this year what the festival signifies. Neha calls her daughter Mehr a happy baby who loves to see people and celebrations all around.
"This is her first Diwali and I am hoping she enjoys the festive spirit around her," said Neha about Mehr.
