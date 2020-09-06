Smriti Irani's hilarious 'Rasode mein kaun tha' spoof features herself as Kokilaben. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITIIRANI Smriti Irani posts hilarious 'Rasode mein kaun tha' spoof, features her as Kokilaben. Seen yet?

The viral trend, Rasode mein kaun tha, has caught on with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, too. On Sunday, she shared a spoof video based on the trend. The spoof portrays Irani as Kokilaben modelled after the character in the TV serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. The clip edited by a page called Meme _Hub has replaced Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in the place of Gopi Bahu and Rashi ben. Irani took to her verified Instagram account and shared her spoof version of the video.

The video shows Irani lip-syncing to the rap improvised from Kokilaben's famous dialogue, "Rasode mein kaun tha", in the 2010 TV show, "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya". Shots of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been edited smartly into the video for a hilarious impact, which ends with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra pitching in: "Rahul hi Rashi hai". "ab yahi bacha tha #Repost @prashantpaul07 with @make_repost...Best Version Of Raasi...So #cute so funny #funnymemes ...Not for political only for enjoy @smritiiraniofficial," Irani wrote, while sharing the clip.

The original song features a dialogue from the serial between Kokilaben (Rupal Patel) and her daughter-in-law Gopi (Giaa Manek) who is questioned about an empty cooker placed on the cooking gas and unravels the culprit as Rashi (Richa Hasabnes). The meme video begins with Irani lipsyncing the dialogues of Kokila played in the backdrop

Musician Yash Raj Mukhate created the clip from the banter between the characters of the show. It had since then gone viral on the Internet with scores of memes being created around it.

