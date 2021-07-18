Sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor get matching tattoos, say 'Love you to pieces'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANSHULAKAPOOR Sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor get matching tattoos

Following the footsteps of her mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor is fearing up to enter Bollywood. She is already a social media sensation and knows how to slay in different looks. Other than her gorgeous pictures, Khushi's tattoos keep making headlines. the diva loves getting inked and her latest tattoo is all about 'sister love.' Step-sister Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of the matching tattoos that the two got.

The picture shows the arms of Anshula and Khushi which have two pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that fit together. While Khushi has one piece, Anshula has the other. Playing with the words, Arjun Kapoor's sister wrote, "Love you to pieces @khushi05k hehe #Punny #CozWeFitTogether."

This isn't Khushi's first tattoo but the diva has a few of them. Earlier during a chat show, Khushi had also revealed that her mother Sridevi never approved of her tattoos. Khushi had revealed that she loves getting inked and has three tattoos on her body- one with all her family's birthdays in Roman numerals, another one of her best friend's name, and the third one is on her bum which says, "Khud ki raah banao." She has got a couple more tattoos in the last two years.

Khushi was embarrassed while revealing her third tattoo and had even said that her mother Sridevi never approved of her love of getting inked. Earlier this year, fans had spotted another tattoo on Khushi's arm that read, "the rest will work itself out."

On the other hand, actor Arjun Kapoor had recently dedicated a tattoo to his sister Anshula Kapoor. He got the letter 'A' inked along with a spades symbol. "She is the Ace up my sleeve. @anshulakapoor and I, intertwined forever in life and also by the letter A," he captioned the post. Arjun considers Anshula his 'number one human'.

"Tattoos, for me, are deeply personal. Anshula and I have gone through everything together. A is for Arjun and A is for Anshula. We are intertwined by the letter A and to each other. We have promised to look after each other and be there for each other, no matter what. Anshula is my number one human, she is the ace up my sleeve and I decided to ink her initial on my body because of that. I have to admit that this is my favourite tattoo, hands down," he said in a statement.

While no announcements have been made, it is rumoured that Khushi Kapoor will make her big Bollywood debut in 2022 and will be launched under Dharma Productions.