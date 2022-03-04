Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal blessed with baby girl

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal become parents to a baby girl

Highlights Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal announced pregnancy in January

Aditya said his father, singer Udit Narayan calls the baby 'angel'

Earlier, Aditya had expressed his desire to have a girl and now his wish has come true

Singer and TV show host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple expanded their family on February 24, when the child was born in a hospital in Mumbai. Earlier, Aditya had openly expressed his desire for a baby girl and seems like his wish has come true.

Speaking to ETimes, Aditya said, "Everyone kept telling me that it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped that we would have a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.”

Speaking about his father, singer Udit Narayan's reaction to this lovely news, Aditya said that he is elated and calls the baby 'angel'. "My father is in shock and he keeps looking at our little one and calls her angel! Initially, he was too scared to pick her in his arms, but after a few days, I placed her in his lap and then he got the confidence to play with her. I have already started changing diapers and doing all the fatherly duties. My little one has my eyes, and I think she looks a lot like me. I thank God for this gift.”

Aditya further said that he was in the delivery room at the time of the baby's birth. He added that he has 'more love and respect' for Shweta now seeing her deliver the baby despite the pain.

Earlier, in January, Aditya announced Shweta's pregnancy via an Instagram post.