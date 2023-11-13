'Sikka Uchala Gaya Hai...' Badshah reacts to dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mrunal was seen holding hands of rapper Badshah while leaving from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra also hosted a Diwali party at her home where she had invited many stars from the industry. While coming out of this party, some glimpses of actress Mrunal Thakur and rapper Badshah have gone viral on social media. They were seen holding each other's hands while coming out. And from there, the rumour about their relationship has started. And seems like the buzz has reached Badshah as the rapper took to his Instagram stories and shared a cryptic note expressing his views regarding these rumours.

In this post he has written, 'To samajhne ki koshish kar. Sikka Uchala Gaya Hai (So try to understand, the coin has been tossed)'. After seeing both of them very close to each other from Shilpa's party in the viral video, people started making rumors. Sharing this video on Reddit, a person wrote, 'Mrunal and Badshah at Shilpa's Diwali party yesterday, are these people dating each other? Mrunal has also shared some pictures on Insta Story in which Shilpa and Badshah are seen. "My two favourites,' wrote Mrunal in her caption. Badshah has also reposted it on his Instagram stories.

Badshah's first marriage

One Reddit user asked, 'As a couple, I didn't expect them at all, very nice. The other one said- Isn't he married? And they also have a child? For the unversed, it's true! Badshah's first marriage was with Jasmine Masih and the couple got divorced in 2020.

Also Read: Video of Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal seeking blessings at Badrinath Dham goes viral | WATCH

On the work front, Mrunal's latest film Pippa also starring Ishan Khattar has been released on Amazon Prime Videos. She will next be seen opposite Nani in the Telugu film Hi Nanna. The trailer of the film was received well by the audience. The film will release on November 21 in theatres.

​

Latest Entertainment News