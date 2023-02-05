Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding has a 'Kabir Singh' connection; Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHGALAXY Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding update

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities have begun in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The fans have been waiting with bated breaths to see the wedding photos of the Shershaah pair. The big-fat Bollywood wedding was earlier expected to take place on February 6. However, now it has been reported that the lovebirds will exchange vows on February 7. Well, the wedding has a connection with Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh.

Kiara's make-up artist, Swarnalekha Gupta, who was behind her looks in Kabir Singh, will give her the bridal look for her D-day.

Gupta flew down to Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with other make-up artists. There is another team of make-up artists for Kiara's mother and others in her family. Kiara's hairstylist, Amit Thakur, has also reached Jaisalmer with his team.

Swarnlekha Gupta is a well-known name in Bollywood. She has done Kiara's make-up in several films. She has also been behind Kiara's looks in many TV ads and movies.

Besides, Gupta has worked with many Bollywood actresses, like Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Bruna Abdullah, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari.

