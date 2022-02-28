'My breakup changed me': Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about his girlfriend of 4 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Gehraiyaan, revealed that he was in a serious relationship with someone before entering Bollywood. Siddhant has always abstained from talking about his personal life but this time the actor opened by about his heartbreak, career and early life. The 'Gully Boy' actor claimed that he was in a relationship with a girl for 4 years and after they broke up, everything changed.

Before entering the film industry, Siddhant was studying CA. Talking to Filmfare, Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled how his breakup changed his life, completely. He said, "I had clarity when I was 20 and had a major heartbreak. I was with this girl for four years and wanted to settle down with her. I was quite sorted. I wanted to settle down with her and she wanted a simple life."

"I was doing my CA at that time but then I chose to switch my career. That didn’t go down well with her. We wanted two different things in life and that was really heartbreaking because I had to choose between love and ambition. And I chose ambition. I remember telling her that I wanted to perform on stage and will make sure I reach there. And here I am," he added. Gehraiyaan marks Siddhant's third film after Gully Boy and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Talking about his recently released Gehraiyaan, Siddhant, who is Zain in the film, is shown to be in an illicit relationship with Alisha, played by Deepika Padukone. Separately, Zain has climbed to the top of the professional ladder with the help of Tia's (Ananya Panday) connections. Tia and Zain are engaged to be married but he hides his secret romance with Alisha from everyone.

Next, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Also, Siddhant and Ananya will be working together in the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gorav, joining them.