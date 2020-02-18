Shweta Basu on recreating Sharmila Tagore's look in Shukranu

Divyenndu Sharma and Shweta Basu Prasad

"Makdee" fame actress Shweta Basu Prasad is super happy to have a look similar to veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's look from the 70s in the recently released film "Shukranu".

As the movie is based in the 70s, Shweta's character required to look in a certain way, thus the makers of the film took inspiration from Sharmila Tagore's looks from her various films during the same time.

"I was thrilled when I was told that my look will be similar to Sharmila Tagore's look from the 70s in 'Shukranu'. I have grown up watching Sharmilaji's films and I always admired her. Adorning the chiffon sarees, buffon hairstyle and wing-eyed liner look was all very exciting," Shweta said.

"Shukranu" also features Divyenndu Sharma. It showcases how Divyenndu (Inder) was forced to undergo sterilization and how it haunts him. The film is streaming on ZEE5.