Shraddha Kapoor to kick start next schedule of Luv Ranjan's film in Mumbai; Details inside

Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor starrer will be released on March 8, 2023

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently running a jam-packed schedule with multiple brand commitments and the shooting schedule of Luv Ranjan's next co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Now, Shraddha is all set to kick start the next schedule for the film soon. A source close to the actress revealed, "Shraddha is all set to kickstart the next schedule of Luv Ranjan's next from 8th of March. There are only two important schedules left before the film wraps up. They will be shooting for it in Mumbai and then get onto another location for the last leg of the shoot. Ranbir and Shraddha had a blast at director Luv Ranjan's wedding, after which she is now super pumped to get back on the film sets."

Recently, the makers announced the release date for Ranbir and Shraddha's upcoming yet to be titled film has been pushed further from Republic Day 2023 to March 8, 2023.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will also feature veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor. The movie was announced in December 2019. However, the shooting and its release kept getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this untitled film, Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space for the first time. The film also marks their first collaboration with Luv Ranjan.

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his ladylove Alisha Vaid in Agra on February 20th. The wedding ceremony was attended by several members from the tinsel town including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani among others.

