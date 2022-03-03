Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma & others shower love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN, TIGER SHROFF Bollywood celebrities wished Shraddha Kapoor on social media.

Highlights Shraddha Kapoor had made her acting debut with 'Aashiqui 2'

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff

Celebrities from the Indian film fraternity extended birthday wishes to B-town's diva Shraddha Kapoor, who turned a year older on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram story, actor Varun Dhawan shared a cute selfie with his 'Street Dancer' co-star and wrote, "HAPPY BDAY DONT DAY DREAM TODAY."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Bollywood celebrities wished Shraddha Kapoor on social media.

Anushka Sharma also shared a stunning picture of Shraddha and wrote, "Happy birthday Shraddha. Wishing you love and light always!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Bollywood celebrities wished Shraddha Kapoor on social media.

Tiger Shroff also extended birthday wishes to his 'Baaghi' co-star "Happy bday wish you happiness health and the best of everything every year! @shraddhakapoor."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Bollywood celebrities wished Shraddha Kapoor on social media.

Actor Shilpa Shetty also took to her Instagram story and shared a stunning picture of Sharddha, alongside which she wrote, "Happy birthday my dear @shraddhakapoor. Wishing you tons of smiles, lots of love, and oodles of happiness.. bigggg huggg!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Bollywood celebrities wished Shraddha Kapoor on social media.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also wished his 'Ek Villain' co-star on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Shraddha. Have the best year ahead! @shraddhakapoor."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Bollywood celebrities wished Shraddha Kapoor on social media.

Also read: Happy birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 5 performances that make her a bankable star

B'town celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh and several other actors also wished the 'Aashiqui 2' star on social media. Recently, Shraddha made headlines as the release of her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023. Apart from this, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor will be seen in 'Chalbaaz' which is a remake of the 1989 'Chalbaaz', 'Nagin' and 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Also read: Inside Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid's wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha, Kartik Aaryan & others spotted