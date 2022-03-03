Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma & others shower love

Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh and several other actors also wished the 'Aashiqui 2' star on social media. Recently, Shraddha made headlines as the release of her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023.

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
New Delhi Published on: March 03, 2022 21:45 IST
Highlights

  • Shraddha Kapoor had made her acting debut with 'Aashiqui 2'
  • Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff

Celebrities from the Indian film fraternity extended birthday wishes to B-town's diva Shraddha Kapoor, who turned a year older on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram story, actor Varun Dhawan shared a cute selfie with his 'Street Dancer' co-star and wrote, "HAPPY BDAY DONT DAY DREAM TODAY."

Anushka Sharma also shared a stunning picture of Shraddha and wrote, "Happy birthday Shraddha. Wishing you love and light always!"

Tiger Shroff also extended birthday wishes to his 'Baaghi' co-star "Happy bday wish you happiness health and the best of everything every year! @shraddhakapoor."

Actor Shilpa Shetty also took to her Instagram story and shared a stunning picture of Sharddha, alongside which she wrote, "Happy birthday my dear @shraddhakapoor. Wishing you tons of smiles, lots of love, and oodles of happiness.. bigggg huggg!"

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also wished his 'Ek Villain' co-star on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Shraddha. Have the best year ahead! @shraddhakapoor."

B'town celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh and several other actors also wished the 'Aashiqui 2' star on social media. Recently, Shraddha made headlines as the release of her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023. Apart from this, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor will be seen in 'Chalbaaz' which is a remake of the 1989 'Chalbaaz', 'Nagin' and 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

