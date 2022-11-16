Shilpa Shetty lashes out at paparazzi, says 'Muh me ghuskar photo loge kya?' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shilpa Shetty lashes out at paparazzi

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most notable names in the Tinsel Town. The actress is often spotted in the city and always takes a moment to greet the paparazzi. She makes sure that the paparazzi get good pictures of her. On Wednesday, things took a slightly different turn. The actress was spotted in town, and paparazzi flocked to catch a glimpse of her. What happened next left the actress irritated. The video is going viral on the Internet.

In the trending video, Shilpa is seen leaving a building and then spotting the waiting paparazzi. The video then shows her posing in a playful manner and beaming. The video then shows Shilpa getting into her car while still being approached by photographers to pose. In the following scene, the actress seems to be agitated and asks, "Muh me ghus ke photo loge kya?" The video further shows the actress entering the car and hitting her head while boarding.

As the video went viral, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Overacting." Another user commented, "She should not disrespect paparazzi, she could have also told them in a decent manner. Very bad." A third user wrote, "She's so funny." While some users also wrote, "Instant karma" referring to the actress hitting her head while boarding after lashing out at paparazzi.

Meanwhile, the actress recently visited Varanasi and attended the renowned Ganga Aarti. The actress took to social media and shared pictures and videos from her visit to the holy land.

Speaking about the work front, Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series "Indian Police Force." In the series, she will appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Currently, she is the judge of the dance reality show "Super Dancer."

