Shehnaaz Gill's brother REACTS after Asim Riaz calls Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 win being rigged

Shehnaaz Gill's brother REACTS to Asim Riaz's remarks

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been one of the most popular duos in Bigg Boss history. The couple charmed the viewers with their strong personality and charm and amassed a massive following on social media. Just when fans were gearing up to see more of them outside the Bigg boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. His death came as a huge shock for everyone and Shehnaaz was inconsolable. While the actress has now handled herself and moved on in her career, she is still as much linked with Sidharth as before. Recently, in an interview, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's 'BB enemy' Asim Riaz said that Sidharth Shukla's win in the reality show was rigged.

Sidharth Shukla is the most popular winner of Bigg Boss. as soon as Asim called his win rigged, fans of Sidnaaz and Sidhearts slammed him. Asim told RJ Siddharth Kannan that the makers did not want him to win. He said, "Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my journey what they did), because they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win, it’s okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it’s okay."

While fans are waiting for Shehnaaz Gill to react on Asim Riaz's claims, she has maintained her silence. On the other hand, soon after Asim's videos went viral, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha took to Twitter and dropped a cryptic tweet saying, "Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai" with a laughing emoji.

Asim also claimed that he knew about Sidharth's death even before it happened. Revealing that the late actor came in his dreams, Asim said, "He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am."

“I have spent 140 days with him in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din (I have never had such a connection where we fought for 4 days continuously and then laughed continuously for 4 days),” he added.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Asim Riaz made his debut as a musical artiste releasing a rap single. He is rumoured to be one of the contestants of the second season of the reality show Lock Upp.

