Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam's close dance with Fahmaan Khan goes viral, netizens ask 'where is Sumbul'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARCHANAGAUTAMM Archana Gautam and Fahmaan Khan's Instagram upload

One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam is making headlines even after the show is over. As we all know MC Stan was declared the winner of season 16 and an after-party was organized by Farah Khan after the finale where the contestants were seen enjoying with each other including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam. But it seems Archana enjoyed the most as several videos of her dancing at the party went viral.

Recently, a new video of Archana and Fahmaan Khan is doing the rounds where both are seen dancing closely on Besharam Rang. Archana’s sensuous dance with Fahmaan caught the attention of netizens. One of the users wrote, "Sumbul nhi thii kya is party mai mandli ke saare the siwaye sumbul ke yahan tk ke fahmaan bhi aaya sumbul kyu nhi aayi kya pata uske bina to maza hi nhi arha video dekhne me". Another commented, "Fahmaan kya hai yr ye to chipko type ka hai sumbul ki sath to thik tha abb jeb si sumbul gye thi bb main os ki bad apna real face dekha rha hai fake friend". "Sumbul maaregi aapko", said another user.

This is not the first video that went viral, earlier Archana's dance with Shiv Thakare also went viral from the party. Both have always been locking horns for some or other reasons on the show. Many times Archana also went a little beyond the limit and physically hurt Shiv on the show. She was even thrown out of the show because of her extreme behaviour, but later she apologized and was retained on the show. It seems that Archana is keeping her rivalry aside.

Though MC Stan took the trophy home, Archana will remain the most popular contestant of all the Bigg Boss seasons. From her blunt attitude to ugly fights, she kept the audience entertained throughout the season.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt privacy invasion: Know REAL story and how is it connected to Emraan Hashmi

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sacchin Shrof to get married again | DETAILS

Latest Entertainment News