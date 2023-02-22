Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sacchin Shrof to get married again | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHINSHROFF1 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sacchin Shrof to get married again

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sacchin Shrof made headlines when he replaced Shailesh Lodha as the new Taarak Mehta in the popular comedy show. While Lodha had been playing the infamous role for over 14 years, Sacchin made a smooth transition and impressed the fans equally soon after he appeared on the small screen. Now, the actor has another happy news to share. According to the report in the Bombay Times, Sacchin Shrof is all set to get married again on February 25. The actor is said to be tying the knot with a family friend and the identity of his bride is kept under wraps.

Bombay Times quoted a source saying, "The girl’s identity has been a fiercely guarded secret. The family is a bit superstitious and wants everything to happen peacefully." The report further claims that it is an arranged marriage and the girl isn't from the industry.

The report further stated, "The bride-to-be isn’t from the industry. She is a part-time event organizer and interior designer. She has been Sacchin’s sister’s friend for several years. However, it was only last month that his family suggested he consider settling down with her. It’s not a typical relationship in which the couple falls in love first. Sacchin gave his family’s suggestion serious thought. Everything has fallen into place, and they will soon be married."

TV actor Sacchin Shrof was previously married to actress Juhi Parmar. In 2018, the duo headed for a divorce after a marriage of nine years. They also have a 10-year-old daughter named Samairra. Sacchin's daughter stays with Juhi and is frequently seen in her social media videos.

Who is Sachin Shroff?

Talking about career graph of Sachin Shroff, he is a well-known name in the Indian television industry. He has appeared in many hit TV shows and web series. He worked in 'C.I.D.', 'Naam Gum Jaayega', 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Naaginn'.

Recently he was seen in Bobby Deol starrer web series 'Ashram 3' and TV show 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein'. Apart from this, Sachin has participated in the 5th season of Salman Khan's controversial show 'Bigg Boss'.

Latest Entertainment News