Shehnaaz Gill breaks down while remembering Sidharth Shukla: 'Mai kabhi kisi ko bata nahi saki' | Video

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been one of the most popular pairs in the television industry. The couple first met when they appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. The two became close on the show and made waves for their gestures of affection, but they insisted they were merely good friends. Their chemistry on the show garnered them a massive fanbase and fans started referring to them as 'SidNaaz'. However, September 2, 2021, came as a shock to everyone when Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode untimely due to a heart attack. Since Sidharth's passing, Shehnaaz has been maintaining a brave façade and keeping her emotions hidden from the public. Now, in her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, in a conversation with Ayushmann Khurrana, the actress got teary-eyed while talking about Sidharth.

During the chat, Shehnaaz suddenly got emotional and started crying, confessing that she avoids discussing her emotions in public because people assume she is doing so to gain sympathy and more. She even pauses, asking herself why is she crying. When Ayushmann tries to console her, she quickly returns and gathers herself.

The video is going viral on the internet and fans are flocking to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Feeling so sad but wishing her happiness and success." Another user wrote, "She's making him super proud." A third user commented, "We are with you Shehnaaz. You freely express your emotions, let the world think whatever they want."

Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 fame made headlines when she dedicated her award to Sidharth Shukla at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. While accepting her award, she said, "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...Sidharth Shukla this is for you (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..Sidharth Shukla this is for you)." The crowd cheered at the top of their lungs, and the video broke the internet.

