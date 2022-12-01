An Action Hero: When and Where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's action-thriller, Review, Box Office, Book Tickets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA An Action Hero: When and Where to watch

Ayushmann Khurrana's action thriller An Action Hero has piqued everyone's curiosity and is making waves on the internet before its release. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer, which received a lot of love. The film is touted as an action film with a twist. It is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, T Series, and Bhushan Kumar.

During an interview, Fillmmaker Aanand L. Rai opened up about casting Ayushmann Khurrana as the titular character. He said that the National award-winning actor is always their first choice for any film that has a twist. "Ayushmann is our first choice for any twisted story. This is an action film with a twist and Ayushmann has come on board due to the twist."

What is An Action Hero movie release date?

2 December 2022

Where to book An Action Hero movie tickets?

You can book Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of An Action Hero?

Anirudh Iyer

Who are the producers of An Action Hero movie?

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Aanand L. Rai

Who is the writer of An Action Hero movie?

Anirudh Iyer

What is the star cast of An Action Hero movie?

Ayushmann Khurrana

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jitender Hooda

Hiten Patel

Malaika Arora in song "Aap Jaisa Koi"

Nora Fatehi in song "Jehda Nasha"

What is the running time of An Action Hero?

2 hours 12 minutes

What is the cost of An Action Hero movie?

While the makers have not announced the budget yet, but reportedly it is around Rs. 40 crores.

How can I see An Action Hero Movie Trailer?

You can watch An Action Hero movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called T-series.

Where can I check the review of An Action Hero movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of An Action Hero movie review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

An Action Hero : HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

