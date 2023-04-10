Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEFALISHAH Shefali Shah recalls being ‘inappropriately touched’ in market, says 'you feel guilty, shameful'

Shefali Shah is one of the most recognized faces in the OTT industry. The actress is noted for her ability to play any role with ease and is praised for her flexibility. The Delhi Crime actress recently revealed that she was improperly groped in a crowded location. Shefali recently spoke on a podcast where she discussed Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, in which she played a lady who was sexually molested as a child.

Shefali recounted in a recent ANI podcast how everyone has gone through it, and she recalls travelling through a busy market and being improperly touched. She admitted that it was a dreadful feeling and that she couldn't tell anyone about it because it was shameful.

When the host inquired if the actress thought she had done anything to invite it, she said, "Yes." I completely agree with you. Many individuals wonder, "Did I do anything?" You feel guilty, ashamed, and 'bhool jao.' (forget it). 'Shove it under the rug' type of stuff. To be honest, I don't believe I gave it much thought that it's a crucial subject to have. It was really something that hit home with me and the entire film."

Monsoon Wedding was built on love entanglements amongst family members attending a wedding in Delhi. It debuted in the Marché du Film section at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for a Golden Globe and won the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival.

Shefali Shah was most recently seen in Delhi Crime, Doctor G and Darlings. In Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, she played the role of a mother of a domestic abuse victim.

