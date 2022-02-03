Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESH BAPAT Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat to tie the knot soon? Actress spill the beans on her future plans

Shamita Shetty on February 2 kicked off her birthday celebrations with a romantic date with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. The actress, who met Bapat in the Bigg Boss OTT, marked her special day with love, hugs and kisses with him. While Shamita went on to participate in Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh was only a part of the show briefly. Shamita first expressed her desire to get married in the Salman Khan hosted show. She also asked Pandit Janardan about her future and marriage during one of the tasks in the house. After coming out of the house, Shamita is spending some quality time with Raqesh and their mushy photos are making fans wonder about their marriage.

Talking about her relationship with Bapat, Shamita told ETimes, "I was sending positive energies to the universe while I was inside the BB 15 house because I believe in manifesting things. It is an affirmation that I am getting married this year so the universe has to make sure that I get married this year. During COVID I really realised that I was alone and the loneliness got to me. I’ve been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do."

Meanwhile, Raqesh and Shamita rang in actress' 43rd birthday with a dinner date. Sharing the glimpse, Raquesh wrote, "Happy Birthday love @shamitashetty_official." In one of the photos, he was seen holding her in his arms. For her birthday, the 'Mohabbatein' actor wore a stunning silver dress with a side slit.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, who was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, made it to the top 5 of the reality show and took the fourth spot. She joined Salman Khan's hosted show right after Bigg Boss OTT. The actress impressed fans with her poise and grace in the reality show. Although she did not win the show, her fans consider her a winner.