Sham Kaushal wishes 'puttar' Vicky Kaushal on birthday with heartfelt post. But Sunny's pic is FUN

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAM KAUSHAL/SUNNY KAUSHAL Sham Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal; Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal

There's nothing better than receiving praises from your parents. On the occasion of his 34th birthday, actor Vicky Kaushal received a wish from his father Sham Kaushal that every child waits to hear from his/her parents one day in life. Taking to Instagram, Sham Kaushal, who is one of the famous action directors in the Indian film industry, penned an adorable post for Vicky to mark his birthday. He wrote, "Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha." Sham Kaushal also shared a before-after photo with his "puttar." His father's post made Vicky extremely happy.

Replying to him, the 'Masaan' actor commented, "Love you Dad!"

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal's birthday this year is 'New York wala'; Katrina Kaif wishes him with romantic pics

On the other hand, Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal, too, dropped a sweet wish for him with a fun picture. "Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan @vickykaushal09," Sunny wrote, adding a picture with Vicky from his wedding function with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal's friends and fans too flooded the social media with cute pictures. Bollywood celebrities took to social media and sent warm birthday wishes to him. Taking to Instagram stories, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of him with Vicky and wrote, "Happy Birthday Vicky, Have the best year ahead bro. Big love and hug...."

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan wished Vicky in a special way by making a collage of a few glimpses featuring her and Vicky on a boat, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday Bickey Oye!! @vickykaushal09 Have the best one. You deserve all the happiness, peace, contentment and success that Inshallah keeps coming your way. Keep shining, Jai Bholenath..."

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a video featuring the compilation of all the roles played by Vicky Kaushal, she wrote," Happy Birthday VICKY! Hope you have the most amazing year ahead! And continue to win hearts with your amazing work!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLE Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal have an interesting lineup of movies for the upcoming year. The Uri actor will star in 'Govinda Nam Mera' with Bhumi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also owns an untitled movie of Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will appear in 'Sam Bahadur' of Meghna Gulzar. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal catches up with his college friends; drops picture with 'Batch 2005'

(With ANI inputs)