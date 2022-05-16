Vicky Kaushal's birthday this year is 'New York wala'; Katrina Kaif wishes him with romantic pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's birthday this year is extra special as he celebrates the day with his wife Katrina Kaif in New York. The Bollywood actress also had a special birthday wish for her husband. Sharing some romantic photos with Vicky, Katrina dedicated a special post to the birthday boy on her verified Instagram account. "New York Wala Birthday. My love Simply put ………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER (sic)." Take a look at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's romantic photo:

In the first photo, the Bollywood couple is seen sharing a warm hug in front of the breathtaking view of the city. In the second one, birthday boy Vicky Kaushal steals a kiss giving his fans an adorable moment with Katrina. This is Vicky's first birthday post his wedding.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are currently in the United States, recently visited Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York City. Katrina took to the story section on her Instagram as she shared a picture from the restaurant and called Sona a "home away from home."

In the picture, Katrina can be seen wearing a beautiful floral peach coloured dress, while Vicky donned a charcoal grey t-shirt and a cap paired with black denims. The two posed with the restaurant co-owner Maneesh M Goyal. Katrina wrote on the picture, "Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe - (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing."

Priyanka, who will star alongside Katrina in the Farhan Akhtar directorial, 'Jee Le Zaraa', reacted to the picture as she wrote in her story, "Love you honey! So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime�#homeawayfromhome."

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 in the presence of close friends and family members, in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan.