Shahnaz Husain mourns death of former president Pranab Mukherjee: It is a sad day for India

Shahnaz Husain mourns death of former president Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday. Following the news of his demise, several celebrities from the film and television industry took to social media to pay tribute and express grief. “A thorough gentleman”, “a great statesman” and a leader admired across the political spectrum is how film personalities remembered him. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain also mourned the death of the eminent statesman and leader by remembering her experience of meeting him along with her students of Shasight – the free beauty training course for the visually impaired.

Taking to Instagram, she penned down the memories of that day and shared pictures with former president Pranab Mukherjee. She wrote, "It is a sad day for India! Our former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, an eminent statesman and leader, has passed away. For me, it evoked memories of the time when we experienced his great compassion for those who are less fortunate. On March 28th, 2014, it was a dream come true for the students of Shasight – our free beauty training course for the visually impaired."

"They were invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive blessings from the then President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, after successfully completing their Professional Diploma Course. The President met the students in the beautiful Moghul Gardens, shook hands with each one, blessed them and gave them chocolates. We were all overwhelmed with his love and compassion. The hospitality and warmth the students received will always live on as a beautiful memory. One of the students said, "I could not see him, but I felt his touch. I feel blessed!""

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet. He tweeted, "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You."

