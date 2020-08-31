Image Source : FILE Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84: Celebs remember the leader, condolences pour on social media

Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 in Delhi. The former Indian President, who served as the 13th President of India, was hospitalized at the Army Hospital on August 10. He underwent surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had a posted.

Now, several celebrities are taking to social media to pay their last tribute to Pranab Mukherjee. Here's what they have to say:

Actress Nagma wrote, "Extremely Sorry to hear the sad news. Pls accept my heartfelt Condolences. I pray to the almighty that he’s gives #PranabMukherjee Jis family both you and @Sharmistha_GK the strength to bear this loss stand wth u both in this time of grief.Pray the almighty lets his soul in Peace".

Actor Ajay Devgn tweeted, "India loses a great statesman & respected leader My condolences to the family.#PranabMukherjee".

"I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," said Narendra Modi remembering the great leader.

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Saddened to learn about demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for peace of the departed soul. #PranabMukherjee @CitiznMukherjee Om Shanti".

