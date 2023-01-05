'Always proud' Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone on birthday with fiery poster from Pathaan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone on Birthday

On Deepika Padukone's birthday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and dropped a fiery and intense poster of the actress from their upcoming actioner Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starring John Abraham, is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Unveiling the new look of Deepika's character, the superstar wrote, "To my dearest @deepikapadukone- how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love..." In the following tweet, SRK added, "#Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf"

In the poster, Deepika is seen in a bold avatar, holding a gun, covered in bruises.

Choosing Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan, Siddharth earlier said, "The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that's unprecedented. They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It's rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan."

About Pathaan

In the film, Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan.

See Pathaan's teaser:

Latest Entertainment News