Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut is titled ‘Stardom’; Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. His charm and work have been praised by people of all ages. It's been a long time since fans have been waiting for the debut of his children. Now, it seems the time has come. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to enter Bollywood with his new project, not as an actor but as a director. He will reportedly make his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom.

'Stardom' is the name of Aryan Khan's first directorial series, whose shooting has started. This series will consist of six episodes; although no official confirmation is being given, according to sources, Aryan Khan has named his series 'Stardom'. This show is written by Aryan Khan himself.Aryan has grown up seeing stardom in and around the house since childhood, so what more fitting title can he get than this.

Other details about Aryan Khan's maiden project are awaited. It will be interesting to see what King Khan Junior brings for the audience to see. The Indian film industry is supposedly the backdrop for the show.

Aryan Khan officially announced his entry into the film industry earlier in December when he uploaded a photo of his name appearing on a booklet kept on a table. It said 'For Aryan Khan' in huge letters. A clapboard with the words "Red Chillies Entertainment" inscribed on it was just in front of Aryan Khan's palm as he was seen keeping his hand on the script. His caption read, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is interested in acting. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies.

