Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 registrations go live; Details inside

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most loved quiz shows in India. Numerous contestants have sat in the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan over the years, entertaining the audience by answering challenging questions. After 14 successful years, the show has now returned with its 15th season and registration has begun.

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media and shared the official promo for season 15. After that, Sony TV shared the first question, announcing the beginning of registrations for season 15.

The first question that aspiring KBC participants needed to answer to register themselves for the show was: "Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade in 2023. Is the President of which country?" And options are: A- Saudi Arabia B- Iran C- Morocco D- Egypt. The correct answer is Egypt.

Contestants will be quizzed for 15 days, just like this question. The KBC registration period runs from April 29th to May 15th, 2023. Thus, on May 14, 2023, the final query will be posed.

Registering for KBC 2023 by SMS

To begin, enter KBC on your mobile device.

Add a space and type the following response to the provided question: A, B, C, or D.

Make a space and include your age in a number.

Fill in the blanks with your gender - M for male, F for female, O for others.

After that, send your message to 509093.

Registering for KBC 2023 via app

To register using the app, simply download it and then log in with your phone number. Then navigate to the KBC registration page. The question for the day will appear there. Answer the question and click the submit button. The KBC team will get in touch with you in 15 days if you are selected to move on to the next stage.

Meanwhile, the 14th season of the show began on August 7, 2022, and ended on December 30, 2022.

