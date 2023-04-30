Death of Canadian actor who underwent surgeries to look like BTS Jimin a hoax, says report

Sunday, April 30, 2023
     
The death of Canadian-Portuguese actor Saint Von Colucci was reportedly an elaborate scam. In a shocking turn of events, Von actually never existed.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2023 17:11 IST
Canadian actor death is a hoax
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Canadian actor death is a hoax

A 22-year-old Canadian-Portuguese actor named Saint Von Colucci who worked in South Korea's entertainment industry was reported to have passed away last week as a result of issues arising from surgical procedures. It was reported that he wanted to look like BTS Jimin, who has massive popularity. According to recent developments, the report has been determined to be a hoax.

For the unversed, DailyMail reported last week that the actor spent over $220,000 on 12 plastic procedures to look like Jimin. He had jaw implants in November, and he had them removed on Saturday. While he was aware that the surgery would be dangerous, he decided to go ahead with it anyway and developed an infection as a result. He had to be intubated then. Hours later, he died of complications.

Saint Von Colucci, a production of AI? 

Now, the latest reports suggest that Saint Von Colucci never existed. In a shocking turn of events, numerous pieces of evidence point to him being the production of an advanced fraud involving artificial intelligence, reported Al Jazeera. 

"Mis- and disinformation generated with the help of AI tools are certainly a reason for concern inasmuch as they will make the life of fact-checkers and journalists more difficult," Felix M Simon, a journalist and doctoral student at the Oxford Internet Institute, told Al Jazeera.

How it all began?

The whole thing began when a public relations firm called HYPE Public Relations issued a press release to media around the world announcing Von Colucci's death on April 23 at a hospital in Seoul.

The press release is replete with red flags and even the hospital that is mentioned does not actually exist.

After the Daily Mail Online broke the story, it was quickly picked up by media outlets all over the world. On Wednesday, the Daily Mail Online suddenly removed the item without explanation or retraction notice.

